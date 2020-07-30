Streak of 90-degree days may come to an end today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marked the 20th straight day of high temperatures in the 90s in Charlotte, good enough for 5th place on the list of record consecutive days of 90° or better.
That’s impressive, but the streak will probably come to a halt today as we settle back into the upper 80s. But it will be a very close call!
Low clouds early in the day will gradually mix in with some sunshine today and it will stay tropically humid over the next few days and, much like Wednesday, there’ll be more widespread showers and thunderstorms around the region right through Friday.
Some storms will contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in neighborhoods where recent downpours occurred.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas through this weekend, but we are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias which will cross Hispaniola today with heavy rain and gusty winds.
A lot can change in the coming days, but most models and the official National Hurricane Center track pushes this system near the Florida east coast over the weekend and then up toward the Carolina coast on Monday. We will be monitoring forecast changes and keep you posted!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
