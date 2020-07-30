Senate stalls on extending unemployment insurance, as $600 weekly benefit expires

However, Pelosi and Schumer have said repeatedly that they are not interested in "piecemeal" legislation and are pushing for a full package to address the economic fallout from the pandemic. Mnuchin also warned on Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans are "very far apart" from coming to an agreement. Meadows, Mnuchin, Pelosi and Schumer will meet at 8 p.m. Thursday evening in Pelosi's office to continue negotiations.