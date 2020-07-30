Registration for childcare through the Y Academy is now open

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to support families balancing the challenges of working, remote learning and childcare, the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA launched the Y Academy, Learn Without Limits.
Registration is now open for the program. Detailed information can be found at: https://rocabymca.org/programs/afterschool/y-academy#close
This is available for community members in need of childcare to support virtual learning and maintaining employment responsibilities.
The Rowan County Chamber, Economic Development Commission and Rowan Tourism will continue to gather information to support businesses, families and the community during this time, including childcare.
The latest information is housed on the community’s resource site located at www.visitsalisburync.com/resources.
The Y Academy will be held at YMCA facilities. Participants will be given assistance with connecting with their school online as well as in-person help with their actual schoolwork. The program will run all day, Monday-Friday.
Packages are available based on how many days per week care is needed.
West Cabarrus and Harrisburg Branches
Registration opens on August 3
5 days per week Y Members - $125 per week
3 days per week Y Members - $90 per week
Kannapolis and all Rowan Branches
Registration open now
5 days per week Y Members - $110 per week Non-Members - $165 per week
3 days per week Y Members - $70 per week Non-Members - $105 per week
2 days per week Y Members - $50 per week Non-Members - $75 per week
One time registration fee - $30 (all branches)
Additional children from the same household receive a $10 discount.
School employees at Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are also eligible for a $10 discount. Discounts do not stack.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.