Pharmacy board reverses ban on hydroxychloroquine, will allow for use in COVID-19 treatments after Gov. DeWine’s request

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after the policy was amended, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy reversed a ban on the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment to coronavirus infections.
The change from Wednesday comes following a request from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, asking the pharmacy board to reverse the ban.
The governor said his perspective was based on recommendations from Dr. Steven Hahn, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dr. Hahn said prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be a decision made between a doctor and a patient.
The drug was touted by President Donald Trump, who said he took the medication without experiencing side effects, but other studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in treating COVID-19.
Gov. DeWine will address Ohioans with the latest COVID-19 information on Thursday at 2 p.m.
