Person dies in head-on collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lancaster County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 903 near Lancaster.
Officers said the collision happened when a vehicle attempted to pass another car before smashing into on-coming traffic.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on the highway when it passed a car and smashed into a 2010 Ford Exhibition. The driver of the Exhibition was taken to a hospital where the person died.
The driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was provided.
