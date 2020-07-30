Medical marijuana headed to Mississippi ballots in November

“There’s never been medical cola, medical marijuana, medical whatever put in the constitution of the state of Mississippi. Once something is put in the constitution like this it takes away management by our elected officials, and our state laws because it overrides that and would take another initiative to try and correct the ills that this amendment has,” Langton said. “Wealthy millionaires are trying to establish a new industry, a cartel in Mississippi for marijuana. That’s basically what it boils down to. When people spend $3 million, you can’t say they woke up that morning to be compassionate and provide something medical for people, to make them better.”