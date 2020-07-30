Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center closes temporarily after fifth employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fifth person at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center was diagnosed with COVID-19, county officials announced Thursday, prompting the facility to temporarily close.
“Because this is the fifth diagnosis of staff associated with this location within the last few weeks, the County has decided to close this facility until Monday, August 17,” officials said.
The facility will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. County officials say there is no indication that any patrons were exposed.
Just last week, the facility announced a fourth employee at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center had tested positive for the virus. The Double Oakd Family Aquatic Center will remain open since there have been no identified coronavirus vases associated with the facility, county officials say.
The names of those who have been infected have not been released.
Park and Recreation officials say they continue to adhere to CDC guidelines by:
- Practicing social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others in public)
- Wearing a face covering in public settings
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Staying home when you are sick
- Making sure your family’s vaccinations are up to date.