Man killed, brother seriously injured in shooting in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed and his brother was seriously injured in a shooting in Burke County Wednesday.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Knob Avenue in Connelly Springs on July 29 around 12:27 a.m.
There were reports of yelling, screaming and gunshots at that residence.
When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot. Deputies say another man involved in the incident had left the scene with a female.
One of the men was dead at the scene and the other was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment. Details have revealed these two men were brothers.
Robert Winston J Perkins Jr., 45, was the man who was killed. His 43-year-old brother was the man who was shot and taken to a trauma center where he is reportedly in stable condition.
The person who was involved in the shooting and left the scene turned himself in to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies. Burke County investigators have also located, and are interviewing, the female he left the scene with.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office is wrapping up the investigation and will submit their findings to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be issued.
