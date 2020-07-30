Man killed, another hurt in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a Hickory shooting Wednesday has been identified by police as 30-year-old Donald Simpson. A second person was injured in the shooting.
Police say they were called to a shooting on 1st Street SW in Hickory around 3:40 p.m. and found numerous shell casings in the roadway. Four minutes later, officers were called to nearby 3rd Street SE in reference to a man in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound and was asking for a resident’s help. Officers arrived to find the man, later identified as Simpson. Catawba County EMS pronounced him dead on scene.
Moments later, Hickory police were notified that a 25-year-old man was seeking medical treatment at Frye Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound. The man was treated and released. Police say both Simpson and the 25-year-old were shot on 1st Street SW.
The investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify whoever is responsible for the shootings. A possible motive has not been determined.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
