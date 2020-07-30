Man killed, another hurt in Hickory shooting

Police say they were called to a shooting on 1st Street SW in Hickory around 3:40 p.m. and found numerous shell casings in the roadway. Four minutes later, officers were called to nearby 3rd Street SE in reference to a man in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound and was asking for a resident’s help. Officers arrived to find the man, later identified as Simpson. Catawba County EMS pronounced him dead on scene.