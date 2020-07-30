Man dies after driving off road, crashing into telephone pole in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old man died after crashing into a telephone pole Thursday afternoon in southeast Charlotte.
The crash happened around 1:38 p.m. on Briar Creek Road.
Officers found a Chevrolet pickup truck, which had veered off the road and crashed into a telephone pole.
The driver, identified as Evan Brown III, was found unconscious in the driver seat. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say Brown went off the road to the left, then hit a telephone pole and kept traveling another 30 feet.
Officers say Brown was not wearing a seat belt, and that excessive speed does not appear to factor into the crash.
No other information was provided.
