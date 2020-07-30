Lowe’s workers will get another round of bonuses during the coronavirus crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Lowe’s Home Improvement workers are getting another round of bonuses amid the novel coronavirus crisis.
All full-time hourly workers will get $300 and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Aug. 21, Lowe’s Companies said Thursday in a news release. The Mooresville-based company gave similar bonuses in March, May and July.
The bonuses are for “unforeseen expenses and hardships” during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company said.
“No one could have anticipated how long we would be navigating this pandemic together,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “As we approach the start of another school year, our commitment to support our hard-working associates will continue into August.”
This $100 million in bonuses raises Lowe’s total commitment to workers and communities since the start of the health crisis in March to $600 million, according to the company.
Almost $500 million of that has included hourly pay increases in April, profit-sharing bonuses in June and telemedicine services to all workers and families, even those not enrolled in the company medical plans.
Lowe’s also committed more than $100 million to the community by providing personal protection equipment to healthcare workers, and grants for minority-owned small businesses and rural communities.
Lowe’s held a free drive-in movie theater show for two nights this month at its Pineville store, matching donations to go toward the minority small business grant. One of the first recipients of the grant is Andarrio Johnson’s AMJ Catering in Charlotte. He received $20,000.
MASKS REQUIRED
In early May, Lowe’s began requiring all employees to wear a face mask or approved face covering while working in a store or in a customer’s home. Lowe’s has more than 2,200 stores and about 300,000 employees.
Masks and gloves were made available to workers, company officials said at the time.
Like many other national retailers, Lowe’s announced this month it would require customers to wear masks to help slow the spread of the virus. However, after the mandate took effect July 20, the company said it would not allow its workers to enforce the rule because of concerns for their safety.
A Lowe’s shopper in California filed a lawsuit July 16 against the company claiming a worker refused to help him after another customer repeatedly spat in his face when he told the man to wear a mask.