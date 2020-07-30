Local grandmother is troubled after learning three grandkidss have COVID-19

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Janice Vonataski is a grandmother who received a call she wasn’t quite ready for. Three of her grandchildren, ages five and under, have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m concerned about them because I’m in Mississippi and they’re three hours from me, and I can’t go over and help them because it’s just her and her three kids. If I went over there then I would have to be quarantined and I may get the virus. You know, it’s scary,” Vonataski said.
Five-year-old Cameron, three-year-old Christine, and one-year-old Josylnn all are experiencing different symptoms.
“Cameron started having the chills. Then Christine got it, chills and running fever. Then the one-year-old got it like a day later. Then the mother got it,” Vonataski said.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, there are over 50,000 cases in the state and a little over 14,000 are in children ages five and under. Pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton said even though children aren’t the primary driver of the virus, it’s best parents treat them with attentive care.
“The big thing parents need to do is isolate with the child, same guidelines, 10 to 14 days, and use supportive care. Meaning if they have a fever, Tylenol or Motrin. Use nasal saline and over the counter antipyretics or anti-fever medicine,” Sexton said.
Vonataski describes the virus as a never-ending circle and as of now, her grandchildren will not be attending school.
“This is serious. Kids can get this and pass it on to other students, and they may not even know that they have it,” she said.
Dr. Sexton said if your child tests positive and is asymptomatic, you can continue giving them a multivitamin along with plenty of fluids.
“Remember, when it comes to any sort of viral infection, COVID-19 included, a virus can’t be treated with any type of medication,” Sexton said.
