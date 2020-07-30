Lara Trump speaks to WBTV about upcoming election, Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Thursday afternoon, discussing the upcoming 2020 presidential election and Republican National Convention.
President Trump made headlines Thursday morning when he tweeted about his concerns regarding mail-in voting being used in the upcoming election. In the tweet, he noted that the 2020 election would be the most ‘inaccurate’ and ‘fraudulent’ election in history.
Lara Trump, who works on the president’s campaign, spoke about the president’s tweet, stating that there will be no delay in the election.
“I think the problem that we have mostly with the election is that the Democrats want to do full mail-in ballots and anybody that knows anything about mail-in ballots knows those are ripe for voter fraud,” said Lara Trump.
She said she thinks the president wants reassurance that there will be no fraud issues with the upcoming election.
“I think he wants to know, as do the American people that that is not going to be the case and we have a free fair election where every single person has the opportunity to have their vote counted one single time on November 3,” said the president’s daughter-in-law.
She said she doesn’t believe that President Trump actually wants to delay the election, despite the language in his tweet.
“I do not think that’s the case, no,” she said.
The president’s tweet about the upcoming election elicited responses from lawmakers across the country.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the tweet during a Thursday press conference.
“He’s suggesting that the fall election should be postponed. Now let’s be plain. This is the act of a tyrant – a president who in the midst of a crisis has not taken responsibility for the lives of his people,” said De Blasio. “The fact that folks are losing jobs right and left, people are hurting. He’s taking no responsibility for that. He’s only trying to save his own skin and he knows he’s gonna lose the election.”
Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte, spoke to WBTV about the rescheduling of an election, explaining that the date of an election can be changed.
“It can, but by Congress, not by the President or by presidential tweet,” said Heberlig.
The professor explained that changing an election date is a regular act of the U.S. Congress, that would require approval from both the House and the Senate as well as the president’s signature.
During her interview with WBTV, Lara Trump also answered questions about the Republican National Convention. The convention, which is scheduled to bring delegates to Charlotte, is now less than a month away.
When asked if she could reveal where President Trump will make his nomination acceptance speech, Lara Trump responded that she didn’t want to get ahead of the campaign team.
However, she did explain where she would like to see her father-in-law speak.
“Look, if we’re asking where I want the president to speak just in general - my hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. I always love an excuse to go back there so I would always vote for that. There’s some amazing places in Wilmington like the battleship downtown of course,” said Trump.
She went on to confirm that the speech didn’t necessarily have to happen in Charlotte even though some convention business will be handled in the Queen City. She said the speech could potentially happen anywhere across the country.
The RNC is set to take place the last full week in August.
