Kannapolis hosting face covering distribution event

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host free cloth face covering distribution events, on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4. The drive thru distribution events will be from 5-7 p.m. at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.
Residents are asked to drive up to the front entrance of city hall. City staff will distribute four masks per vehicle. Supplies are limited.
We ask that you maintain social distance and remain in your car while you receive your masks.
