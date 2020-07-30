Hundreds participate in March for Blue in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people hit the streets in the Port City in support of police Thursday.
The Knights of Columbus helped organized the Back the Blue March in downtown Wilmington.
Participants marched down Chestnut, Front, Market and Third streets while displaying signs of support.
“I think there should be a lot more of this out there,” said Michael Seminoff of American Honor Guards of North Carolina. “A show of support for our people in blue and first responders and veterans period, because they’re all taking a beating right now, and it’s needless.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.