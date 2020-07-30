Here are approved back to school plans so far in York, Lancaster, Chester counties.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Most school districts in York, Lancaster and Chester counties now have state-approved back to school plans.
Fort Mill, Rock Hill, York and Lancaster County schools had their plans for a return from COVID-19 closures approved as of Thursday, following Clover schools which had their plan approved prior.
“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” said state education superintendent Molly Spearman in an announcement Thursday of 25 more approved plans.
School districts statewide had to submit reopening plans to the South Carolina Department of Education. Spearman set four criteria for the approval process. Schools would have to have:
▪ A virtual option for all students. Districts can use the state Virtual SC program, their own, public charter virtual schools or a contract service. At least one in-person contact is required, with some face-to-face contact throughout the year encouraged.
▪ An in-person option for all students. Hybrid or blended models combining in-person and virtual will be considered in-person. Districts are encouraged to offer full five-day, in-person if it can be safely offered. It isn’t, however, required.
▪ A time frame for districts to review plans to work toward full face-to-face instruction when health and safety conditions improve.
▪ A plan that shows how high quality instruction will be provided with a broad range of student services, that meets all federal and state law requirements.
Here are the plans approved thus far, and what they include:
CLOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT
Start date: Aug. 17
Options:
▪ K-5: First two weeks of school hybrid schedule; beginning Sept. 14, elementary students will come to school five days a week on the family model
▪ 6-12: Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction
▪ Fully virtual
Detailed plans: clover.k12.sc.us
FORT MILL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Start Date: Aug. 31
Options:
▪ K-5: First four weeks of school hybrid schedule. Then, elementary students will come to school five days a week on the family model.
▪ 6-12: Hybrid model with two days face-to-face instruction
▪ Fully virtual
Detailed plans: fortmillschools.org
LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Start Date: Aug. 31
Options:
▪ Hybrid model with two days face-to-face instruction
▪ Fully virtual
Detailed plans: lancastercsd.com
ROCK HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Start Date: Sept. 8
Options:
▪ Hybrid model with two days face-to-face instruction
▪ Fully virtual
Detailed plans: rock-hill.k12.sc.us
YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT
Start Date: Aug. 24
Options:
▪ Hybrid model with two days face-to-face instruction
▪ Five day face-to-face instruction added as virus spread declines
▪ Fully virtual
Detailed plans: york.k12.sc.us