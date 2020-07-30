Fourth person charged with murder after man dies following fight in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged a fourth person with murder in the case of a man who died in the hospital days after a fight in east Charlotte.
The incident happened near Commonwealth Avenue on June 9. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crowd fighting in the area. When they arrived, the people involved in the fight had left and no victims were found.
While officers started investigating, they received information about a victim who showed up to a local hospital with apparent trauma resulting in serious injuries.
On June 13, 24-year-old Brian Quiros was pronounced dead while still in the hospital.
Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged 26-year-old Omar Almanza De La Garza, 25-year-old Jordan Robertson and 27-year-old Jahdell Jermaine Lewis with murder, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.
CMPD said a fourth person, 26-year-old Jay Francis Romero Jr, was arrested on the same charges. Police say Romero was arrested in New Jersey on July 6. He was then extradited and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail just after midnight on July 30.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.