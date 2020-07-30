Chesterfield County deputies search for missing teen believed to have left for Charlotte

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.
Deputies say Clifton Washington left his home on West Walnut Ave in McBee, South Carolina after meeting three individuals on Facebook.
Officials say Washington left his home and was headed toward Charlotte in a gray color Ford Fusion.
He was last seen wearing red and white shoes, dark blue jeans, white tank top and carrying a violet book bag.
Washington is described as a black male, 6 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Washington.
If you know where he is located, have seen him, or spoke with him, call the sheriff’s office, 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the CCSO tip line at 843-287-8072.
