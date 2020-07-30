Cats, dogs rescued from Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Several animals were rescued from a house fire in Concord Thursday morning.
The pets, which included dogs and cats, were removed from inside the home on Longwood Drive SW and provided with care.
Concord firefighters responded to the fire with no occupants in the home.
While working on a medical call, firefighters saw smoke coming from a nearby residence.
Crews then saw a home was on fire in the 3000 block of Longwood Dr. SW.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and entered the home and got all of the animals out.
Officials say the pets were given immediate medical attention by firefighters on the scene and then taken to a local vet by neighbors.
Concord Fire thanks Harrisburg Fire and Cabarrus County EMS for their assistance with today’s incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
