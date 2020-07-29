Watauga County Schools to start academic year with 9 weeks of remote learning

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Watauga County Schools will start the 2020-2021 school year with nine weeks of remote learning. School officials made the announcement Wednesday of a “modified Plan B” aimed to safely phase back into school.
School officials first announced that students would return under a 2x3 Flex plan, where students would attend school in person for two days and then be schooled remotely for three days.
“Over the past several weeks, we’ve invested a great deal of time and energy into plans for reopening our schools on the Governor’s Plan B schedule. Of all the plans available to us, Plan B is the most challenging to implement but it gives us the best opportunity to meet the many different needs of our students.” Superintendent Scott Elliott stated. “Unfortunately, right now our local public health trends continue to move in the wrong direction.”
Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade on the 2x3 Flex plan will start the school year fully remote on August 17. District officials say students will return for in-person instruction under Plan B of the 2x3 Flex Plan on October 19, if conditions allow.
School personnel will contact families who applied for the Watauga Virtual Academy (WVA) to make sure they still want to move forward with that option.
“We realize the change to remote learning for the first nine weeks will cause some families to rethink their enrollment in the virtual academy,” Elliott said. “We need to know no later than August 5 if those families want to switch back to the 2x3 Flex plan now that we are starting remotely.”
Virtual academy students will also begin on August 17 and will remain in the WVA through the end of first semester.
“We will continue to operate under the Plan B safety protocols but with an emphasis on serving the students most in need of school based services while most other students are at home full time,” Elliott said.
Teachers will work from the school building to plan together and have quick access to resources. The district says small numbers of students will be able to visit the school site by appointment to receive specialized assistance. “These likely will include support for students with disabilities, students who need counseling and therapeutic services and students who need access to high speed internet to download assignments and upload completed work,” the district says.
The district says it will work to get students back in the building as soon as possible.
Elliott said the board’s decision to begin schools with a period of remote learning was difficult, but necessary in light of the county’s COVID-19 metrics and guidance from AppHealthCare.
“When we entered remote learning in March, our teachers had only a few days to prepare,” Elliott said. “Given that immense time constraint and workload, they did an outstanding job. As we go into remote learning this fall, I’m confident that our teachers and students will be even better prepared to have a positive and productive remote learning experience.”
