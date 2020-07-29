Virginia Tech star CB Farley to skip college football season

Former Maiden High star and Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley has opted out of this season due to concern about COVID-19. He will use this time to prepare for the NFL Draft. (Source: WBTV)
July 29, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:10 PM

Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley says he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season, becoming the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The redshirt junior from Hickory, North Carolina, revealed his decision in a video posted to social media.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

He said he’s forgoing the season “due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now.”

