Two charged in metal chair assault in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been filed in the case involving a man struck with a metal chair on the side of Highway 153 in Rowan County on July 7.
It happened around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7, near 1365 Highway 153. A passer by saw the assault and called 911.
When deputies arrived at the scene they did find a man who was bleeding from the head. The victim was able to speak with deputies before being taken to the hospital by Rowan EMS.
According to the report, the victim told deputies he was standing on the side of the road arguing with two of his friends over a dispute about money loaned for a trip to a local pharmacy.
The two friends have now been identified as Ricky Delane Burris, 38, and Christine Elizabeth Morgan, 30.
In the original report, the victim said that Morgan walked to the back of a pickup truck parked on the side of the road and took out a metal chair. He said that Burris then took the chair out of Morgan’s hands and struck the victim over the head.
As the investigation continued, some of the original details changed. The victim told investigators that he had gotten the metal chair out of the truck in order to defend himself from Christine Morgan. He said she was pushing and hitting him. The victim said he threw the chair at Morgan and that Burris then picked up the chair and hit him with it.
On Monday, deputies were called to investigate a “verbal disturbance” at a home on Virginia Avenue where Burris lived. When the deputy was driving to that location, he was passed by Burris driving in the other direction. The deputy turned around made a traffic stop. He served warrants on Burris and Morgan in connection with the assault.
Burris was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Morgan was charged with simple assault.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.