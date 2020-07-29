Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean, could move closer to N.C. next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias has officially formed in the Caribbean. The new track brings the storm closer to North Carolina next week.
The storm is currently located about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico and about 265 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is currently moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour.
On the current forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola on Thursday and near the Southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.
Some weakening is likely when the center moves over Hispaniola with some strengthening expected by Friday.
At no point is Isaias expected to become a hurricane, but things can always change.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center now has the center of the storm moving northeastward just off the South Carolina coast during the morning on Monday and then making landfall over the southeastern coast of North Carolina Monday afternoon as a moderate to strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60-65mph.
Most of those winds will likely remain off shore leaving heavy, tropical rains as the biggest threat for the eastern sections of the Carolinas.
Three to five inches of rain from I-95 and points east to the coast is the best bet for rainfall at this time for this coming Monday as Isaias moves up the coast.
Make sure you check back for updates and don’t forget the WBTV weather app also has a complete Tropical Weather section you can access for all updates on these storms.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.