Track changes for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest update comes with a few changes. The most notable one is that it brings the storm over the Florida peninsula over the weekend.
Previously, the NHC forecast took it out into the Gulf of Mexico.
As of now, the storm continues to move WNW near 23mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 45mph.
It will pass close to Puerto Rico tonight and more toward Hispaniola tomorrow. Moving over the mountains of Hispaniola would possibly serve to weaken the storm.
That would be helpful before the storm moves back out over warm waters and toward Florida.
It could be close to southern FL Friday night and then move north, up the length of the state’s peninsula from there.
Some good news is that even though the track has changed, the projected strength hasn’t changed much.
It still looks like there’s a good chance the storm won’t become a hurricane. Winds are projected to be 50-60mph.
That’s still a storm that can do damage but the lower the winds, the better!
We will continue to track the possibility of the storm’s impact on the Carolinas. If we did see something, it would be early next week.
We will continue to track the storm as it makes progress. Stay tuned to WBTV for details.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.