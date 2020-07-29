Start to a more active wet-weather pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will mark the 20th straight day of high temperatures in the 90s in Charlotte, tying for 5th place on the list of record consecutive days of 90° or better. That’s impressive, but the streak will likely come to a halt Thursday as we settle back into the upper 80s.
As for today, we’re about to start a more active wet-weather pattern that will last through at least the end of the workweek. There’ll be more widespread showers and thunderstorms around the region right through Friday and with an earlier start to the storms, high temperatures will be cut back to near 90° for the next several days, a little bit cooler versus the middle 90s that have dominated over the past three weeks.
Even though no organized severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in some neighborhoods.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas through this weekend, but we are tracking a weather disturbance in the entering the eastern Caribbean Sea which will likely develop into a tropical storm later today.
A lot can change in the coming days, but most models and the official National Hurricane Center track pushes this system to Florida over the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.