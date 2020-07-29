South Carolina governor to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state health public officials will be holding a press conference on the South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
According to information from the governor’s office, the briefing is set to start at 4 p.m. from the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
South Carolina currently has 85,423 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,551 confirmed deaths.
McMaster’s briefing comes as state school districts continue to make plans to safely reopen schools to students and staff in the fall.
