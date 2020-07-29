Scattered thunderstorms spread across the Carolinas through remainder of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first few days of the this week have featured excessive heat, but storms skies will be main focus for the latter half the week - and today could be the turning point.
Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will quickly drop fall across storms spread out over the WBTV viewing area. Those storms may become widespread over parts of the mountains, but will likely fan out in a scattered fashion across the Foothills and Piedmont.
Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours can be expected with any thunderstorm. Isolated flash flooding can't be ruled in neighborhood where today's storms linger for long periods of time.
The coverage and severity of storms should decrease in the mid to late evening, but a few straggling showers may continue to impact the area overnight. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s in and around the Charlotte Metro area with 60s expected in the higher elevations.
A fairly mild start under a mix of sun and clouds, a similar scenario will play out Thursday and Friday afternoons. Keep in mind, a few of the thunderstorms may produce heavy rain over a short period of time that could lead to isolated flash flooding.
The combination of clouds and storms Thursday may end up breaking the weeks’ long 90°+ streak as high temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 80s. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s accompanied by high humidity for the weekend and the first part of next week as rain chances dial back a bit.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
