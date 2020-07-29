Rain chances go up for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may have noticed more numerous thunderstorms today. That will be the trend for the rest of the week.
Thursday and Friday will be warm and muggy. There will be the normal quick warm-up in the morning. We will get close to 90° each day before the thunderstorms start to fire.
That, plus more cloud cover should keep us away from the mid 90s for a few days. Rain chances will be close to 60%.
While severe storms aren’t the biggest threat, pockets of heavy rain will be. Storms should be slow moving and that could mean a lot of rain and localized flooding in some spots.
The weekend will still be hot and in the low 90s, but it shouldn’t be as active. There’s still a 40-50% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoons.
Monday will bring a 40% chance for rain before we back down to a 30% chance for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s for a few days next week too.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is bringing heavy rain to the Leeward Islands. It is moving toward Puerto Rico tonight and Hispaniola Thursday.
Some weakening is likely as it moves over the mountains of Hispaniola and then more strengthening as it makes progress toward Florida this weekend.
The latest update takes it more toward Florida than earlier ones. It would be fair to at least expect more clouds and showers around here for the first part of next week.
We will continue to watch for any North or South Carolina impacts.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
