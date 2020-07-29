Person shot to death at apartment complex in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot to death at an apartment complex in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Nevin Chase apartment complex on Nevin Road around 4 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service at the scene.
When officers arrived, they found one person who appeared to have been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
