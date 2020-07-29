North Charleston Police searching for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are searching for a man missing since Saturday.
Shawn Michael Trevino Hodge, 24, was last seen in his backyard on Foxwood Drive, police say.
Police classified him as a vulnerable adult, saying he is on medication but has not taken it.
He stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and cargo shorts. He may be carring a PS4, police say.
Investigators also say the photo provided is the most recent but that his beard is now full.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.
