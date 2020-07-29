Hornets to provide 2,020 meals to healthcare workers and people in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets will spend the first work week of August donating 2,020 meals to people in the community.
Bank of America and local Black-owned businesses will partner in the endeavor, which has traditionally been a one-day service.
This year’s “Week of Service” will take place from Aug. 3-7.
“Like so many things, our annual Day of Service will take on a different feel this year, but it remains important to the Hornets and our partners at Bank of America that we continue to find ways to support our neighbors,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “While 2020 has had its difficulties, we hope these 2,020 meals will show our appreciation to some of the healthcare and essential workers who have kept us going and will offer some positivity for members of our community who need our help. We are also glad to have the opportunity to include some of our local Black-owned restaurants that are providing food as part of our efforts.”
Meals will be served at various times during the week to healthcare workers at Novant Health locations, to people in need at local shelters and to essential workers at Food Lion, Walmart and Lowe’s locations.
Meals served on Monday, Wednesday and Friday will come from Black-owned businesses including Ace of Spuds, Catering by Cordré, Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Detour Coffeebar, Leah & Louise, Mert’s Heart & Soul, Nappy Chef, Sweet Creations of Charlotte and Uptown Yolk.
Meals on Tuesday and Thursday will come from Chick-fil-A, Domino’s and Plate Perfect Catering.
Coca-Cola Consolidated will provide more than 2,000 beverages.
“Our frontline and essential workers are putting their lives on the line every day, so it is an honor to be able to support an effort like this that allows us to give back to them,” said Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman. “Those workers and others in need will be able to enjoy a hot meal thanks to some of the local Black-owned restaurants that are a critical part of the fabric of our community.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.