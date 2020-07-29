Hornets to provide 2,020 meals to healthcare workers and people in need

“Like so many things, our annual Day of Service will take on a different feel this year, but it remains important to the Hornets and our partners at Bank of America that we continue to find ways to support our neighbors,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “While 2020 has had its difficulties, we hope these 2,020 meals will show our appreciation to some of the healthcare and essential workers who have kept us going and will offer some positivity for members of our community who need our help. We are also glad to have the opportunity to include some of our local Black-owned restaurants that are providing food as part of our efforts.”