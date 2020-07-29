Daughter of Charlotte radio host killed in Mooresville crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The daughter of a popular Charlotte radio host was killed in a crash in Mooresville early Wednesday morning.
Payton Cannon, 21, was killed when her vehicle ran off the right side of Brawley School Road near Mooresville and hit a tree at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday morning. Troopers believe she was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Payton Cannon is the daughter of David Cannon, better known as Ace from the Ace & TJ show that airs on Channel 96.1 in Charlotte.
Ace’s co-host, Ritchie Beams better known as TJ, posted the news on the Facebook page for the radio show Wednesday.
“Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers,” the post read.
Officials have not released any other information about the crash.
