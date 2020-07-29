Convicted felon accused of firing rifle into home with three people inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon is accused of firing a rifle into his neighbor’s home following a dispute in northwest Charlotte Monday.
The shooting call came in just before 12:30 p.m. from a home on Oregon Street, which is off of Rozzelles Ferry Road. Officers say they arrived and de-escalated the situation that involved “multiple suspects in possessions of firearms.”
Tarquinio Thompson, 35, was taken into custody and charged. Police say Thompson was involved in an altercation when he fired a rifle several times, striking a home on nearby Kalynne Street that had three people inside.
Police say they seized a stolen Kel-Tec RFB from Thomas. The convicted felon was charged with five counts of shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The investigation is ongoing.
