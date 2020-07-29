CMS teachers push for focus to get resources to socioeconomic-challenged schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, many of you are getting your children ready to head back to school.
For a lot of families, that means remote learning. Internet is key in making that remote learning happen.
But in some Charlotte Mecklenburg communities that facing socioeconomic challenges, getting access to internet isn’t easy.
CMS says they’re on track that by the first day of school, every K-12th grade student will have a Chromebook in their hands.
Having the device is one thing, but getting the internet to connect to that device is a whole other challenge.
“Are these students supposed to go to a public place or restaurant in the middle of the pandemic and potentially expose themselves so they can get that Wi-Fi?,” asked WBTV’s Education Reporter, Chandler Morgan.
“Safety trumps all else,” replied CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston, during their one-on-one interview. “[If] student does not have a hotspot or does not have a access to a hotspot, students and families should let their school know.”
CMS says 70,000 students have devices at home already.
Partnering with CMS Foundation and the 1Million Foundation, the district has delivered 12,000 hot spots to students.
Its on track for 4,000 more hot spots by the start of the school year.
A teacher from Albemarle Road Elementary didn’t want to share her name, but she says the district needs to do more for their schools that face socioeconomic challenges.
“These are the kids who are getting the least and who are going to need that real experience the most,” the unnamed teacher said.
Teachers tell WBTV these schools, many of which are Title I schools, face challenges that go beyond the digital divide.
When asked about hotspots, CMS says they’ll give students hotspots if they request one.
But the district didn’t explicitly say they’re focused on schools in undeserved communities.
“They’re not getting that input that they need, especially in these under-served populations,” says one teacher. “Because a lot of times school is their only safe place.”
CMS says they polled students and families last year to see if they needed hotspots or internet.
We asked the district how many families said they needed those resources, but they didn’t provide an answer or data.
We also asked if the district had plans to reach out to families again before heading back to school this year, but they didn’t give a clear answer.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.