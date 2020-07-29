CMS extending registration deadline for Full Remote Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is extending the registration deadline for the Full Remote Academy for the upcoming school year.
Principals have been informed of the intention to extend the registration process through Aug. 3.
School officials say as teams finalize the full remote registrant data and responses, they are finding some forms were incomplete, others duplicates or invalid entries by families.
The registration process now involves reaching out to parents to determine the accuracy of some incomplete responses.
Some CMS parents also expressed difficulty in accessing the registration process.
A number of school leaders expressed the need for flexibility to respond to families who encountered issues during the registration window.
Officials say the district wants to ensure principals have the means to serve their families.
Parents seeking to register or withdraw from the Remote Academy should reach out directly to their schools with their requests. Principals are connecting with the families who had expressed earlier concerns about registration.
