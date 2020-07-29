CMS calls emergency meeting to discuss changes to school reopening plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has called an emergency meeting to discuss changes to reopening plans for the upcoming school year.
The CMS Board electronic emergency meeting will take place Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m.
At this emergency meeting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider modifications to the current reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The current plan, “Plan B + Remote”, sends students back to school for two weeks of in-person instruction, and then moves to fully remote after that.
There is also the option for the CMS Full Remote Academy.
The board will also consider modifications to the 2020-2021 school calendars for middle college and early college programs.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated orders from Mecklenburg County and the governor limiting the number of individuals in an enclosed space, this meeting will be conducted virtually for the Board and for the public.
The public may listen and view the meeting beginning at 2:00 p.m. on the CMS Facebook outlets at https://www.facebook.com/cmsboe and https://www.facebook.com/CharMeckSchools.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.