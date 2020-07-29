Catawba College offers first-year day students online option

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College in Salisbury is offering first-year college students a program, “Catawba at Home,” for the fall semester as an option to begin their college career fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers reduced tuition for the semester and scholarship opportunities for enrollment in the college’s day program in January.
The program allows first-year students to take a full-time schedule (15 credit hours) completely online. This program includes a full-semester First-Year Success Studies course, as well as several online general education courses taken in eight-week blocks.
Fall semester classes will be held Tuesday, Aug.18-Tuesday, Nov. 24, with final exams to be held remotely during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
As a Cat@Home scholar, students will take courses together as a cohort of no more than 25 students and participate in enrichment activities that will keep them connected to the close-knit campus community.
Program highlights include:
* Dedicated First-Year Success faculty member and Student Success Coach.
* Fully online, 15-credit hour, full-time fall course structure.
* Federal and state financial aid eligible.
* Low Tuition – only $379 per credit hour.
* Successful completion of the program will guarantee a $15,000 Merit
Scholarship per academic year, if the student enrolls in the traditional undergraduate day program as soon as Spring 2021 semester.
* 24/7 access to the college IT Help Desk, library resources, and
tutoring services.
For questions related to Catawba at Home, please go to www.catawba.edu/athome or contact admissions@catawba.edu.
