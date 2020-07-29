Cabarrus Arts Council accepting application for subgrants

The Cabarrus Arts Council (www.CabarrusArtsCouncil.org) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the epicenter for the community’s artists and patrons. The Galleries and performances in the Davis Theatre attracted 14,000 visitors in 2018-2019, and 8,136 visitors in 2019-2020. Through its Students Take Part in the Arts Program, CAC presented curriculum-related performances to 59,238 Cabarrus County students in 2018-2019 and 33,495 in 2019-2020. Reduced numbers during the 2019-2020 are a result of closures/cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, CAC awarded $50,520 in grants to local arts programs through the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants program and the Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust.