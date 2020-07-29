Accused drug dealer charged in Union County man’s death

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Union County allege a Monroe man sold the drug that killed a 21-year-old man.
Cameron Michael Whitson was found dead in a bedroom at his grandparents’ home on Heather Glen Drive in Wesley Chapel on May 22.
Whitson had been staying there about two months, and his grandparents were at the beach at the time of his death, Union County deputies say.
Medical examiners determined Whitson died from fentanyl toxicity, and detectives uncovered a connection between Whitson and 21-year-old Carson Alexander Jones.
Deputies said Jones gave Whitson the fentanyl that killed him.
Jones was charged with involuntary manslaughter, sell/deliver of a controlled substance and death by distribution.
He was arrested Tuesday and has a court appearance slated for next month.
