9-year-old girl killed, mother wounded in NC roadway shooting

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have identified a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed while her mother was wounded in a shooting in Chowan County Friday night as Makiia Slade, of Edenton.
Shatory Slade, the girl’s mother, was wounded in the shooting that happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.
The two were in a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 17 and West Queen Street.
Deputies say a vehicle of interest in the shooting was found and that the driver is cooperating with investigators.
If you have information on this shooting, you should call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations at (919) 662-4500.
JULY 25TH STORY
