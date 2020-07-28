Woman charged with death by distribution in heroin overdose in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged with death by distribution in connection to a heroin overdose in Concord.
On July 27, the Concord Police Department charged 39-year-old Heather Marie Stephenson with one count of death by distribution for unlawfully selling a controlled substance (heroin).
On June 18, at 6:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of death on Willow Lane NW in Concord.
Rocky Haight was found dead and the investigation disclosed that his death was directly related to a heroin overdose.
The investigation also disclosed Haight received the heroin from Stephenson.
Stephenson has been charged with death by distribution and is being held at the Gaston County Detention Center with no bond and an additional $25,000 bond on unrelated charges from the Dallas Police Department in Gaston County.
