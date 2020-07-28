Volunteers take part in drive-thru testing and months of follow up in MURDOCK COVID-19 study in Kannapolis

“It’s part of a larger effort really to understand the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in several counties in North Carolina,” said L. Kristin Newby, M.D., principal investigator for the MURDOCK C3PI Study and faculty director for Duke CTSI’s Translational Population Health Research group. “We can learn about the extent of the asymptomatic spread of the virus. What we’re learning from other studies and from testing in other places is that probably the asymptomatic spread is much larger than we were originally anticipating. If we can determine who are potentially spreaders of the virus, asymptomatic with an active infection, we can help isolate them, trace their contact and prevent spread that way, so it help us understand the rate of spread in a test population.”