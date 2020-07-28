Two charged with firing gun into occupied home in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with firing a gun into an occupied home in Kannapolis.
On Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Longbriar Drive in Kannapolis in reference to a shooting that had occurred.
The victim told deputies that he was in his bedroom when two bullets came through his window. The victim said that he had three friends that were in the home with him when the bullets came through the window.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division started an investigation and learned that Kayla Rogers, 20, of Earle St., Kannapolis, and Jordan Walker, 21, of Karriker Rd., Kannapolis, were involved in the shooting.
Detectives located both individuals in Concord in the old K-Mart building parking lot off of Hwy 29.
The Concord Police assisted RCSO Detectives with arresting Walker and Kayla Rogers. Both were charged with discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling.
Walker was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deputies say that they found a 380 Cobra handgun in a vehicle the two were using.
Kayla Rogers was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center under $10,000.00 secured bond, and Jordan Walker under a $20,000.00 secured bond.
