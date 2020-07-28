Tracking the tropics, and what feels like the tropics in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot enough for you yet? Temperatures continue to stay in the 80s and then the 70s through the night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the remainder of the evening.
Wednesday will bring more heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance for storms.
As a front stalls close to us, the rain chance goes up for Thursday. There’s a 70% chance for rain and a 50% chance on Friday.
The good news is that severe weather doesn’t seem to be a big threat. The bad news is that storms will be more numerous and heavy rain could start to become an issue. Highs will range in the low 90s for the rest of the week.
We’re also tracking the tropics. We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. (The name is more impressive than the storm right now.) Winds: 40mph, moving W 23mph.
For now, models are pretty consistent with bringing it through the islands and toward Florida by Sunday morning.
It would affect the Windward Islands Wednesday and Puerto Rico Wednesday night.
The good news is that it doesn’t look all that strong at this point.
The NHC forecast keeps it as a tropical storm (Isaias) the whole time. For the east coast , any impact would be next week. We’ll be watching it.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
