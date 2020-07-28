South Carolina ranked as state to remove the fewest Confederate symbols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - New data provided by data analyst group BeenVerified shows that South Carolina has become the number one state to remove the least Confederate symbols.
The updated data shows that South Carolina has removed the fewest monuments by percentage of any state, with 98% of South Carolina’s Confederate symbols still in place.
South Carolina has fallen behind other states, such as West Virginia and Virginia, that have been removing their monuments in the wake of the George Floyd protests.
“In 2015, 16 (Confederate) symbols were removed. In 2017, 55 symbols were removed. So far, in 2020, 104 symbols have been removed,” said Brian Ross, senior business intelligence manager with BeenVerified.
Ross explained that number is nearly the same to the number of all Confederate symbol removals from the last four years combined.
