Police trying to identify persons of interest in assault live-streamed on social media

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are trying to identify people shown in a video depicting an assault Friday.
That video, police say, was recorded on video via a live stream on Facebook and happened on St. Johns Avenue near Bosses.
The video was streamed by an unknown female who possibly goes by the first name of "Diamond," police say.
There was no word from police on the condition of the victim.
Anyone who can identify any of the persons of interest shown is asked to contact Detective Powitchko at 843-740-2358. You can also call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 854-554-1111.
