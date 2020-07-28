Petition calls for fully-remote learning as Union Co. chooses once a week in-person instruction

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As school districts across North Carolina prepare to reopen, not every parent is pleased with their options.
Union County Public Schools has drawn quite a divide among it's community.
The district decided on a Plan B option. The plan is to group students into four sections, sending each group to in-person learning one day a week, with the rest being remote.
But one group, called Plan C for Union County is calling for the school district to go fully remote this fall. They started an online petition with more than 1,000 signatures. The group is largely anonymous but they say it’s made up of mostly teachers and employees with UCPS.
Many were too nervous to do an interview but several are quoted in the petition sent to the superintendent saying “We should not force UCPS employees to choose between their livelihoods and their life” and “I’m signing because I don’t want people to die.”
The Union County Superintendent said he's aware of the online petition.
And although unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, he said employees with concerns should contact their HR department about an alternate work plan.
A lot of parents are frustrated with this plan as well, especially household where both parents works. They say sending kids back one day a week is complicated.
“I don’t know what to do. I’m looking for guidance from them as well,” said Cara Courtney Guffey. “But also allow me to still go to work and provide for my kids. And I can’t do that with what they decided so far, which is one day a week.”
Courtney-Guffey has five kids across three different schools.
“I’m a little unsure how it will play out, its’ a little frustrating,” she said.
Another issue for her family and many other families in Union County is they have unreliable internet access. Courtney-Guffey said remote learning in the spring was difficult, especially when their connection barely allows for phone calls, let alone work on a laptop.
She’s hoping Union County will come up with other ideas to help working parents and ones that need more reliable access to the internet. She fears her kids are falling behind in classes.
About 18 percent of Union County families chose Union County’s fully online option. Many parents are anxious for when students can go back full time.
“It’s a waiting game, I just have to wait and see what they say which is unfortunate for us,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.