Person killed in northwest Charlotte neighborhood
The incident happened on Westwinds Court in the Coulwood West neighborhood. (Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 28, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a neighborhood in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night, police say.

The incident happened on Westwinds Court in the Coulwood West neighborhood.

The person who was killed has not been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and officials have not given any other details.

