Person killed in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a neighborhood in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night, police say.
The incident happened on Westwinds Court in the Coulwood West neighborhood.
The person who was killed has not been identified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials have not given any other details.
