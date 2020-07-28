Online workshop aims to address local COVID-19 housing challenges in Cabarrus County, Concord, Kannapolis

The statement reads, “During this national emergency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wants to remind housing providers and the public at large of important federal fair housing laws that protect persons from discrimination, including harassment and intimidation, in housing and related services on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, and disability. The Fair Housing Act and other federal, state, and local laws collectively prohibit discrimination in nearly all housing transactions and residential settings across the nation, including rental housing, nursing homes, permanent shelters, and other places where people live and receive services together. Now, as always, HUD is here to enforce federal fair housing laws and to ensure that housing and services are available free from discrimination — the fears and speculations that have surfaced since the pandemic began.”