Off-duty Rowan Emergency Services worker and wife injured in weekend crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty worker with Rowan Emergency Services and a passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident on Saturday according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, according to NCSHP. Charges are pending against the driver.
Names of those involved have not been released.
According to the report, the accident happened on Godbey Road near Highway 801 just after 11:00 pm.
A 2020 Jeep ran off the road, hit a culvert, then hit a tree. The woman in the passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep. The driver was trapped in the Jeep until he could be rescued by emergency responders.
The woman is in stable condition at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, the driver’s injuries were not immediately known. He was also taken to Baptist.
Rowan Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress confirmed that the driver works for the agency, adding that he was off-duty and not driving a county owned vehicle. The accident was “in no way work-related,” according to Cress.
